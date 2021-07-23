Daily UI 002 - Credit Card Checkout

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys,
Here is my design for the second day of the Daily UI challenge. It's a checkout page for the website that sells 3D images.
Hope you like it!
Please, let me know what you think! ❤