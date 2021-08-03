Keymaster Games Branding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another look at the work we did with awesome team at Keymaster Games
We started on a key journey with a hexagon and a mono-gram. We evolved and agreed on better synthesizing the brand narrative with the mark itself: the hexagon was simplified to a circle, a nod to connection around the gameplay table.
Check out the full case study: Keymaster Games
---
Looking for a brand agency? We would love to hear from you.
Email us: hello@focuslab.agency
Our Website / Subscribe / Instagram / LinkedIn