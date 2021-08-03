Keymaster Games Branding

Another look at the work we did with awesome team at Keymaster Games

We started on a key journey with a hexagon and a mono-gram. We evolved and agreed on better synthesizing the brand narrative with the mark itself: the hexagon was simplified to a circle, a nod to connection around the gameplay table.

Check out the full case study: Keymaster Games

