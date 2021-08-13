Appendix N: Beholder

The Appendix N Book Club is a podcast that reviews the various books that inspired the creation of Dungeons and Dragons. I wanted to add a reader in one of these concepts as well as something intrinsic to D&D that emphasized reading or looking. I immediately hit upon the idea of using the 11 eyed Beholder engrossed in one of the Appendix N books.

See the full creative process and the other concepts here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123560761/Appendix-N-Book-Club