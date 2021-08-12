Rick Byrne

Appendix N: The Conjuring

The Appendix N Book Club is a podcast that reviews the various books that inspired the creation of Dungeons and Dragons. Thinking about the worlds that get conjured up from the novel's text I used a magical smoke emerging from a book with the 'N' coalescing into reality as if summoned by sorcery.

See the full creative process and the other concepts here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123560761/Appendix-N-Book-Club

