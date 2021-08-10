Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Appendix N: The Summoning

Appendix N: The Summoning smoke vapor candles rpgs appendix book tome dragons dungeons dd dnd sorcery spell magic summoning conjuring logo
  1. App_N_logo_portfolo_Appendix N Summoning COL.jpg
  2. App_N_logo_portfolo_Appendix N Summoning BW.jpg
  3. Appendix-N_sketches_1600_2_N_Candles.jpg
  4. Appendix-N_sketches_1600_2_TheConjuring.jpg
  5. AppN_portfolio_LRG_1600_Collateral_Summoning_COL.jpg
  6. AppN_portfolio_LRG_1600_Collateral_Summoning_BW.jpg

The Appendix N Book Club is a podcast that reviews the various books that inspired the creation of Dungeons and Dragons. This concept has an epic leather bound tome with a huge 'N' on its cover emerging from candles as if summoned through a magical spell.

See the full creative process and the other concepts here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123560761/Appendix-N-Book-Club

