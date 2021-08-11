Rick Byrne

Appendix N: D20/Gem

Appendix N: D20/Gem liturature fandom appendix fantasy gem rpgs dragons dungeons dd dnd diamond d20 dice logo
The Appendix N Book Club is a podcast that reviews the various books that inspired the creation of Dungeons and Dragons. This concept combines two elements from the games (a twenty sided die and a gem) into one with an 'N' from the D&D logo in its center.

See the full creative process and the other concepts here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123560761/Appendix-N-Book-Club

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
