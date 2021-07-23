Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Summer Sundaes

Summer Sundaes diversity icecream family summer vector flat colour linework procreate illustration
The best parts of this summer have been the little moments that I often don't give a second thought... like ice creams in the park on a hot summer's day :)
The Best.

I love playing with the contrast of simple lines and solid shapes.

