Omni Fight Club - We Prevail Case Study

This is Omni Fight Club.

Our longtime partnership with Omni Fight Club, a burgeoning national franchise offering fitness kickboxing, was geared up for exponential growth heading into 2020. In preparation, our teams collaborated to create a broad campaign centered around the message “We Prevail” - a narrative of self-determination to overcome life’s challenges while being supported by friends and trainers at your local OFC studio in your fight to become your best. Little did we know the We Prevail message would have a very different application as 2020 progressed into a global pandemic full of lockdowns.

While last year was a challenge for many client partners, especially our friends in the fitness industry, we’ve worked closely with one another to prevail amidst the challenges. As members continue to go back to their favorite fitness studios, there is much excitement and opportunity ahead with OFC’s growth plans and the We Prevail campaign's opportunities.

The We Prevail message is an important one, coming at just the right time, and one we believe will resound for many as OFC gets back into peak form.

