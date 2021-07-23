Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
North Star Arrow Logo

North Star Arrow Logo globe logo arrow logo north star vector illustration design logo graphic design branding
The logo consists of 4 arrows that go to 1 direction is the center and forms a north star, meaning that the company will be a guide, trend setter and an example for other companies The 4 colors in this logo represent the colors of the natural elements Blue is for water, green is for earth, red is for fire, and yellow is for air means that the 4 elements of nature unite to form the unity of the universe

