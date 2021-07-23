Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A Summer Read

A Summer Read flat colour nature reading summer vector linework procreate illustration
One of the best ways for me to recharge when the whole family has been living in eachother's pockets for the past year is to find a quiet place to read a book.
And now that the summer has finally arrived, the park and it's trees beckon!

I usually avoid using pastel pinks and purples so it's been fun to see how I can use them in this Summer series.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
