Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

MCM

Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Hire Me
  • Save
MCM environment work crest t shirt steel green crown grass cut piston city motor mowing landscaping landscape logo
Download color palette

Logo for Motor City Mowing, a new landscaping company covering Detroit area. Slightly different lockup was chosen at the end, I'll post it soon when they launch everything... enjoy the weekend folks, cheers!

Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!

More by Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

View profile
    • Like