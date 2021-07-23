Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 001 - Sign Up page

Daily UI 001 - Sign Up page sign up page sign up horoscopes astrology daily ui challenge challenge design ux ui app mobile interface 001 dailyui
Hi everyone! ✌

I just started the Daily UI challenge, and here is my first task - Sign Up page design.

Please, let me know what you think, and press "L" if you like it ❤

Thanks!

