Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Leslie Chen

SkuCares Logo

Leslie Chen
Leslie Chen
  • Save
SkuCares Logo help heart charity branding logo
Download color palette

As Skupos grows, we want to give back to the community, and that's why SkuCares is born. The logo is used for Skupos charity events, such as Adpot-A-Family and laptop donations to local schools.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Leslie Chen
Leslie Chen

More by Leslie Chen

View profile
    • Like