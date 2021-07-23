Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniel Isler

New Instagram Brand Ad

New Instagram Brand Ad
Change is good.

Switching up the Light Bulb IG branding format. See the before and after formats on ig @light.bulb.app.

What do you think? Drop an "L" if it's not too bad and enjoy your day!

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
