Unwind Therapeutic Massage Logo - Albany, NY

Unwind Therapeutic Massage Logo - Albany, NY type typography vector design adobe illustrator illustration icon branding logo
Unwind Therapeutic Massage in Albany, New York, takes a full-body, holistic approach to healing. I worked with their founder, Julia Thomsen, to create a logo that is based around the outline of a person as they are lying down on the massage table with their knees elevated. I customized the type to fit snugly against the outline, and I love how it turned out.

