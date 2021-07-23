Unwind Therapeutic Massage Logo - Albany, NY

Trending designs to inspire you
Unwind Therapeutic Massage in Albany, New York, takes a full-body, holistic approach to healing. I worked with their founder, Julia Thomsen, to create a logo that is based around the outline of a person as they are lying down on the massage table with their knees elevated. I customized the type to fit snugly against the outline, and I love how it turned out.