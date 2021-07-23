Neumorphic Button Interaction

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello you awesome people!
In this shot I have tried design a microinteraction for a neumorphic (also known as soft UI) switch. This work was originally done for ProdX.
To see more of my work, visit here: https://www.behance.net/kartikeshandil