Data analytics welcome screen

Data analytics welcome screen
I got an assignment from a company. They asked me to create welcome screen slider using data analytics graph design concept.

I made this using adobe illustrator and Figma
If you are interested to check the prototyping app check this link below
👇👇👇

https://www.figma.com/proto/g18LD1ZWFqJ3iO361WaEw7/Untitled?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=123%3A5&viewport=87%2C254%2C0.12466675043106079&scaling=scale-down&starting-point-node-id=123%3A5

I'm happy to hear some advice from your side as well please let me know

