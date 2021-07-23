Babar John

Best CV design

Babar John
Babar John
  • Save
Best CV design
Download color palette

International Recruiter and Certified Resume Writer, specializing in U.S., UK, Canadian and Australian employment. Over 5 years of experience in screening, editing, and writing resumes across multiple disciplines, at all levels of business. I'm Expert in Resume, CV & Cover Letter Editing, Personal Statement and LinkedIn profile writing.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Babar John
Babar John
Like