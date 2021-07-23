Gentract - Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Approved logo design for Gentract Services, a mechanical & electrical workshop based in Mutare. They provide repair and maintenance services for agricultural, mining machinery and generators. They have undertaken major projects throughout Zimbabwe. I love how it rolled out at the end, the colors, structure and typography.
==============
Let us know what you think 💬