Gentract - Logo Design

Approved logo design for Gentract Services, a mechanical & electrical workshop based in Mutare. They provide repair and maintenance services for agricultural, mining machinery and generators. They have undertaken major projects throughout Zimbabwe. I love how it rolled out at the end, the colors, structure and typography.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
