WhooshMail Email Marketing - Template Page

As a UX Design student at Treehouse, one of several case studies involved creating a website for a fictional email marketing company called WhooshMail.

This page demonstrates what an Admin user would encounter whilst choosing from existing templates or looking through their recent history - via List or Calendar view.

I wanted to make this design as fun as possible - highlighting where my personal love of illustration meets functionality and an easy-to-use layout. :-)

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
