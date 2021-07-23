WhooshMail Email Marketing - Template Page

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
As a UX Design student at Treehouse, one of several case studies involved creating a website for a fictional email marketing company called WhooshMail.
This page demonstrates what an Admin user would encounter whilst choosing from existing templates or looking through their recent history - via List or Calendar view.
I wanted to make this design as fun as possible - highlighting where my personal love of illustration meets functionality and an easy-to-use layout. :-)