Daily UI Challenge https://www.dailyui.co/

Daily UI #050 - Job Listing

Job listing page for a Branding/Media Production company's website. Based on Day 27: https://dribbble.com/shots/15605295-Daily-UI-027-Dropdown

Tell me what you think :)

Credits:

Icons by Feather Icons on Figma.

Text from https://passion.digital/work-for-us/