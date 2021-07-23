Trending designs to inspire you
Daily UI #050 - Job Listing
Job listing page for a Branding/Media Production company's website. Based on Day 27: https://dribbble.com/shots/15605295-Daily-UI-027-Dropdown
Tell me what you think :)
Credits:
Icons by Feather Icons on Figma.
Text from https://passion.digital/work-for-us/