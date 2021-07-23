Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 079 :: Itinerary

Daily UI 079 :: Itinerary figma planning plans schedule lodging hotels airfare flights vacation destination itinerary travel mobile app minimal dailyui design clean ux ui
This mobile app design allows users to easily view their pre-filled itinerary. It lists destination, offers to allow users to explore recommended things to do at their destination, airfare tickets, and lodging reservations all from one screen. With a simplistic and modern design, this app is great for keeping track of all your travel plans.

