Daily UI 079 :: Itinerary

This mobile app design allows users to easily view their pre-filled itinerary. It lists destination, offers to allow users to explore recommended things to do at their destination, airfare tickets, and lodging reservations all from one screen. With a simplistic and modern design, this app is great for keeping track of all your travel plans.