Wine design for OURS & YOURS brand.

Wine design for OURS & YOURS brand.
Wine design for brothers from the Niagara Peninsula. OURS & YOURS brand.
The customer wanted something prominent, noticeable, unusual, a play of fonts. But at the same time, it is quite restrained, minimalistic, businesslike and modern.

