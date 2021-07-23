Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 078 :: Pending Invitation

Daily UI 078 :: Pending Invitation popup desktop mobile decline accept invite pending invitation dailyui078 app minimal dailyui design clean ux ui
This invitation design is concise and super cute, informing a recipient they've been invited to play tennis with their friend Maria. If they can make it, they'll accept the invite, otherwise the user will politely decline. The use of black and white really works well for this design as it offers a modern and eye catching, but not overwhelming, user interface.

