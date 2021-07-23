Daily UI 078 :: Pending Invitation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This invitation design is concise and super cute, informing a recipient they've been invited to play tennis with their friend Maria. If they can make it, they'll accept the invite, otherwise the user will politely decline. The use of black and white really works well for this design as it offers a modern and eye catching, but not overwhelming, user interface.