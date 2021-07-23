Web Development & Design Lottie Animation, Gif

Hi, Awesome people here is my first & free Web Development & Design flat concept

Lottie animation, Gif for you. You can utilize this animation in your commercial projects, personal projects, school or college projects. No attribution is required if you are going to use it for commercial projects but your appreciation will encourage me to create more free animations for you.



Lottie (JSON) file link: https://lottiefiles.com/70007-web-development-design