David Hendrikson

Every Animal Matters

David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson
Every Animal Matters
The Every Animal Matters design helps raise funds for over 600 different animal nonprofits across the globe. I actually had a lot of fun with this design and it was used on a ton of products including apparel and accessories.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson

