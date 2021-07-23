Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zomato — Dark Theme Revamp

Zomato — Dark Theme Revamp
With all the news about Zomato today, I thought I could give a shot at redesigning the UI! This is my take on a dark theme (without missing out on Zomato's classic Cranberry Red) for the app!

I'm just starting out with UI/UX, would love some feedback, thank you!

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
