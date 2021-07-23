Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I managed to make this cool flamingo 🦩 between client work and trying to catch up with some reading.
I leaned towards brighter colors and higher contrast here. I’ll definitely revisit more birds illustrations in the next ones.
Check my instagram for process video.
Thanks for taking a look 👀
Sketch and all process was done in @procreate
Connect with me!
hello@nebularlab.com
https://www.instagram.com/hamzanl86/
https://www.behance.net/hamzaabdelhak