Flamingo

Flamingo colors colorful illustrator procreate flat design illustrations bird animal illustration flamingo
I managed to make this cool flamingo 🦩 between client work and trying to catch up with some reading.

I leaned towards brighter colors and higher contrast here. I’ll definitely revisit more birds illustrations in the next ones.

Check my instagram for process video.

Thanks for taking a look 👀

Sketch and all process was done in @procreate

