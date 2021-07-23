I managed to make this cool flamingo 🦩 between client work and trying to catch up with some reading.

I leaned towards brighter colors and higher contrast here. I’ll definitely revisit more birds illustrations in the next ones.

Check my instagram for process video.

Thanks for taking a look 👀

Sketch and all process was done in @procreate

