Acrylic pouring reverse flower dip over two GLASSES ~ Fluid pain

In this step by step Fluid art tutorial I will show you, how to create a flower painting with pouring paint over two glass bottoms.
TECHNIQUE: Glass bottom pour, Cup bottom pour, Bottle bottom pour
PROCESS:
- Put your GLASS on the canvas with bottom up
- Pour paints on the bottom and use PEARL WHITE or some metallic paints between each colour to create petal - lacing effect
- Take off the glass
- Use SKEWER to draw some petal shapes
- Gently put PAPER NAPKIN or towel on canvas ( You can use dry or damped napkin)
- Lift one corner at the time and then gently lift it (the middle last)
- Torch it for air bubbles and to activate pearl white and metallic paints
- And here is your flower :)
MATERIAL:
- 10x10 inch canvas
- Acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium
- Glass
- Paper napkin or towel
- Wooden skewer
- Palete knife
- Torch
My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/b89GdT-DjHU