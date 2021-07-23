Andrea

Broken Shield

Broken Shield tattoo black and white graphic design illustration design
It was, at first, supposed to be a broken mirror which would represent a broken friendship or trust, but then turned it into a shield because you use it to protect yourself from other, which makes more sense.

