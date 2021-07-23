Chris Spangler

Full Moon MegaLucario

Full Moon MegaLucario illustration
This is a piece I did at the request of my son (a huge Pokémon fan). I used Adobe Fresco from start to finish on an iPad Pro with the Apple Pencil. Colors are all built on multiple separate layers underneath a black outline layer. I had this printed on canvas and it now hangs on my son's wall.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
