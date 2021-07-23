Ceramics - Website concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello! 🙌
I want to share with you a concept of Ceramics by Solenne Belloir - main screen of the pottery store.
I hope you like it ❤️
Thank you for your attention and have a nice day!
If you have a question for me, get in touch:
✉️ e-mail: olesya_mehailina@mail.ru
Instagram: @o.m.webdesigner