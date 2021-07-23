Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SkyNick

Mobile Cryptocurrency Exchange

SkyNick
SkyNick
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile Cryptocurrency Exchange animation typography marketplace nft token graph app flat 3d coin clean mobile dark ui dark skynick exchange cryptocurrency crypto ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Folks,

I'm a big fan of the cryptocurrency world and investments. So this is the reason why I decided to create a new UI/UX design piece on this subject.

I will be very happy to hear your thoughts! Please leave a comment below and hit "L" button to show your love 😉

---

Follow my blog about UI/UX Design! More designs there 🚀

SkyNick
SkyNick
Don't think out of the box. Have no boxes!
Hire Me

More by SkyNick

View profile
    • Like