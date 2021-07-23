Junran Shi

some cute pebbles

dark green beige pastel colors doodle pebbles soft colors background pattern pastel
This was supposed to be Daily UI 019: Leaderboard, but ... I got carried away with an idea I had and ended up just copy and pasting these cute little pebbles. You gotta admit they're pretty cute...

