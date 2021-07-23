Rajib das

Logo Design for 'Essence'

Rajib das
Rajib das
  • Save
Logo Design for 'Essence' icon branding minimal logo design
Download color palette

Hello,Did this logo design for the company named 'Essence', which is a clothing brand.
As the main focus of the company is to target the youth generation. so just tried to make it simple and elegant. Hope you like it (:

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Rajib das
Rajib das

More by Rajib das

View profile
    • Like