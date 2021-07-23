Trending designs to inspire you
Buy now: https://themeforest.net/item/jewelz-premium-opencart-theme/26045864
Features List
1. Compatible with OPENCART Version 3.0.x
2. 100% Responsive Layout
3. 1 Column, 2 Column & 3 Column Design Supported
4. Mobile Menu
5. Products Tab Slider Module
6. Custom Footer Module
7. Custom Header Contact Module
8. Newsletter Module
9. Export Newsletter Entry in CSV Format
10. Support VQMod
11. 1 Column HTML Module
12. 2 Column HTML Module
13. 3 Column HTML Module
14. 4 Column HTML Module
15. Custom Banner Slider Module
16. Brand Logo Slider Module
17. Client Logo Slider Module
18. Multi Currency
19. Multilingual
20. Easy Customizable
21. Latest Font Awesome Library
22. Ajax Cart / Whishlist
23. Google Fonts Family
24. Responsive and Ratina Ready
25. Product Image Zoom and Popup Gallery
26. Mobile Friendly (Touch Enable)
27. User Friendly
28. Custom Product Sidebar CMS Module
29. Easy Documentation
30. Ready with Sample Data
31. Fit for any kind of Online Store
32. Page Builder with Drag and Drop
33. Approx 25 Ready Shortcodes with Page Builder
Accordion
Box
Contact Form
Content Slider
Countdown
Counter
Fancy Text
Feature Box
Flickr
Gallery
Google Map
Html
Image Carousel
Lightbox
Live Icon
Points Of Interest
Pricing Table
Product Carousel
Promotion Box
Our Skills
Social Icons
Togglable Tabs
Testimonial
34. Create Own Home Page Options with Drag and Drop Page Builder
35. Create Own Other Page Design for Other Pages (Ex. Account / Information / Contact Us / ETC….)
36. Parallax effect for Background Image in Page Builder
37. Mega Menu (with 5 different options) Module
38. Client Say / Testimonial Module in Page Builder
39. Image Gallery Module in Page Builder
40. Video Gallery Module in Page Builder