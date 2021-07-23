Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jewelz Premium OpenCart Theme

Jewelz Premium OpenCart Theme
Buy now: https://themeforest.net/item/jewelz-premium-opencart-theme/26045864

Features List
1. Compatible with OPENCART Version 3.0.x

2. 100% Responsive Layout

3. 1 Column, 2 Column & 3 Column Design Supported

4. Mobile Menu

5. Products Tab Slider Module

6. Custom Footer Module

7. Custom Header Contact Module

8. Newsletter Module

9. Export Newsletter Entry in CSV Format

10. Support VQMod

11. 1 Column HTML Module

12. 2 Column HTML Module

13. 3 Column HTML Module

14. 4 Column HTML Module

15. Custom Banner Slider Module

16. Brand Logo Slider Module

17. Client Logo Slider Module

18. Multi Currency

19. Multilingual

20. Easy Customizable

21. Latest Font Awesome Library

22. Ajax Cart / Whishlist

23. Google Fonts Family

24. Responsive and Ratina Ready

25. Product Image Zoom and Popup Gallery

26. Mobile Friendly (Touch Enable)

27. User Friendly

28. Custom Product Sidebar CMS Module

29. Easy Documentation

30. Ready with Sample Data

31. Fit for any kind of Online Store

32. Page Builder with Drag and Drop

33. Approx 25 Ready Shortcodes with Page Builder

Accordion
Box
Contact Form
Content Slider
Countdown
Counter
Fancy Text
Feature Box
Flickr
Gallery
Google Map
Html
Image Carousel
Lightbox
Live Icon
Points Of Interest
Pricing Table
Product Carousel
Promotion Box
Our Skills
Social Icons
Togglable Tabs
Testimonial
34. Create Own Home Page Options with Drag and Drop Page Builder

35. Create Own Other Page Design for Other Pages (Ex. Account / Information / Contact Us / ETC….)

36. Parallax effect for Background Image in Page Builder

37. Mega Menu (with 5 different options) Module

38. Client Say / Testimonial Module in Page Builder

39. Image Gallery Module in Page Builder

40. Video Gallery Module in Page Builder

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
