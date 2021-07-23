𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒

Graphite Hand Illustration

𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒
𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒
Hire Me
  • Save
Graphite Hand Illustration hand study drawing lightning bolt magic curse spell digital illustration graphite illustration hands illustration hands procreate ipad illustration
Graphite Hand Illustration hand study drawing lightning bolt magic curse spell digital illustration graphite illustration hands illustration hands procreate ipad illustration
Download color palette
  1. Untitled_Artwork 73.JPG
  2. IMG_0166 2.JPG

Before graphic design, my thing was fine art. I haven't drawn anything this detailed in SO long. This is a "graphite" illustration I did on iPad Procreate.

Dribbble won't let me include my timelapse, so visit my Instagram if you want to see it!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRjYld_Int6/

𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒
𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒
Owner + Designer @ Oddball Design Co.
Hire Me

More by 𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒

View profile
    • Like