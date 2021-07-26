Focus Lab

You Hold the Key

Focus Lab
Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
You Hold the Key brand identity key logo design branding
Download color palette

NEW Case Study: Keymaster Games

We collaborated with the Keymaster team to create a brand that retained its unique character while gaining a polished identity to communicate the distinction it brings to the board game industry.

---
Looking for a brand agency? We would love to hear from you.
Email us: hello@focuslab.agency

Our Website / Subscribe / Instagram / LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Focus Lab
Focus Lab
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like