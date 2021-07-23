YAJH - Official Music Video (Rendered Still Frame 4)

Trending designs to inspire you
YAJH (You are just here) is an animated music video that I recently directed. It's a story of a battle between identities and statements.
Watch the full music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSQZlF4eltI
Music by RHYME, instagram.com/_rhyme_
Design and Animation by Ben Lam, instagram.com/benlamjunbin
Directed by Ben Lam, RHYME
Produced by Jordan Freda, instagram.com/jordangeographic