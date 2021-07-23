Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Biswajit bain

Minimalist Modern Logo Design Concept

Biswajit bain
Biswajit bain
  • Save
Minimalist Modern Logo Design Concept motion graphics branding animation 3d graphic design colorful logo illustration logo design logo abstract logo modern logo unique logo logo maker free vector design free logo design company logo brand logo business logo minimalist logo
Download color palette

It is a ......................... logo design concept.
Leave your #comment/feedback/suggestion and follow me to get more shots like this.

If you need any digital currency logo design, I am available for a new project.
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
_ _ _
Bbain229@gmail.com
•skype:Biswajit bain
fiverr
Let's connect:
DribbbleBehanceInstagramFacebookTwitterLinkedin

Biswajit bain
Biswajit bain

More by Biswajit bain

View profile
    • Like