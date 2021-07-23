Rajib das

Logo Design For 'Aesthetic Arts'

icon vector minimal design logo
"Aesthetic Arts",which is a glass company who sells glass accessories.
As you can see The two triangular shape describes two A from the company name.And did the reflection as it's a Glass company. Tried to make the logo as simple as can and meaningful too. Hope you like it (:

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
