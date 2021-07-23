Logo Design For 'Aesthetic Arts'

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
"Aesthetic Arts",which is a glass company who sells glass accessories.
As you can see The two triangular shape describes two A from the company name.And did the reflection as it's a Glass company. Tried to make the logo as simple as can and meaningful too. Hope you like it (: