Landing Page Hero Section - Daily UI Challenge 003

Hello Designers! 👋

Glassmorphism is a modern UI trend in 2021-2022. Big companies are using it more and more. Even the latest Windows 11 also has this frosted glassy effect.



Glassmorphism is a unified name for the popular Frosted Glass aesthetic. It has many names depending on the company using it. The effect is based on background blur with transparency and uses stacked layers to show the depth and context of the interface.

