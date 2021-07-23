Landing Page Hero Section - Daily UI Challenge 003

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Designers! 👋
.
Glassmorphism is a modern UI trend in 2021-2022. Big companies are using it more and more. Even the latest Windows 11 also has this frosted glassy effect.
Glassmorphism is a unified name for the popular Frosted Glass aesthetic. It has many names depending on the company using it. The effect is based on background blur with transparency and uses stacked layers to show the depth and context of the interface.
#dailyui #003 #ui #uiDesign #LandingPage #Glassmophism #FrostedGlass #DailyUI