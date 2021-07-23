Upasna Kakkat

#DailyUI - 008 - 404 Page

#DailyUI - 008 - 404 Page amazon 404page errorpage 404 websitedesign dailyui ui
When a website visitor gets to the 404 page, it's definitely not where he intended to be and that can be quite frustrating. Hence, a few fun GIFs to lighten their mood.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
