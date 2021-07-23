Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alyona Kuksova

Dior Haute Couture Collection promo site concept

Alyona Kuksova
Alyona Kuksova
Dior Haute Couture Collection promo site concept
I'm really excited to show you the another piece of my most beloved promo website for Dior Haute Couture Collection. I was inspired by this collection to create a project. And a little bit of tarot magic :) I hope you'll love it like I do.

Fonts: Toledo+Arial.
Photos: Dior.

Alyona Kuksova
Alyona Kuksova

