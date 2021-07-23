Dior Haute Couture Collection promo site concept

Hi there!

I'm really excited to show you the another piece of my most beloved promo website for Dior Haute Couture Collection. I was inspired by this collection to create a project. And a little bit of tarot magic :) I hope you'll love it like I do.

Fonts: Toledo+Arial.

Photos: Dior.

How do you like it? Your feedback is very appreciated!

Have a nice day and press "L" to appreciate it! :)