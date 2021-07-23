Henrique Netto

Merci la mode

Henrique Netto
Henrique Netto
  • Save
Merci la mode luxury merci la mode mode fashion clothes visual identity graphic design design logo branding
Download color palette

Merci la mode is a Brazilian company that was born with the aim of creating unique and special clothing pieces.   In addition to creating clothes, Merci la mode was created to offer a complete luxury experience with unique moments between the brand and the customer.

See more in https://henriquenetto.com/en/merci-la-mode

Need help creating a logo, branding? Write me.
 📩design@henriquenetto.com

Henrique Netto
Henrique Netto

More by Henrique Netto

View profile
    • Like