Universal Soldier 2 for RiffTrax

Universal Soldier 2 was straight “II” to television - specifically The Movie Channel.

The original Universal Soldier featured characters played by Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren - and they’re back! Oh, not Jean-Claude or Dolph, sorry for any confusion there, the characters are back, played by other people. And that’s what you really loved Universal Soldier for, right? The, uh, the characters?

Not to worry, because the story picks up right where the first movie left off, with a heaping helping of Gary Busey as the rogue government agent bad guy. And on top of that, we’ve got Burt Reynolds as the even badder rogue government boss guy! Well, about 25% of Burt Reynolds’ face, in some shadowy phone call scenes. Still, 25% of Burt Reynolds’ face is more Burt Reynolds than most movies have!

The story centers on a creepy government program that turns dead soldiers into killing machines, a plucky reporter who’s dating one of the killing machines, and a lot of Labatt Blue beer. Seriously, this one does for Labatt Blue what Radical Jack did for Asahi dry lager.

This movie was removed from the canon when theatrical sequels starring Jean-Claude Van Damme came out, so you KNOW you’re in good hands. Get your undead robot on with Mike, Kevin and Bill for Universal Soldier II: Brothers in Arms!

https://www.rifftrax.com/universal-soldier-ii-brothers-in-arms