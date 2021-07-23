Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Molly Benson

Other Name Ice Creams Logo

Molly Benson
Molly Benson
  • Save
Other Name Ice Creams Logo ice cream pop culture tv schitts creek custom lettering lettering custom type type logo branding
Download color palette

I imagined what it would look like if the Roses of Schitt's Creek started an ice cream company. See the full project here: https://www.mollybmadethese.com/branding/other-name-ice-creams

Molly Benson
Molly Benson

More by Molly Benson

View profile
    • Like