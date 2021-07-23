Alyona Kuksova

CHOCOBAR website for chocolate bars shop

Alyona Kuksova
Alyona Kuksova
  • Save
CHOCOBAR website for chocolate bars shop e-com ecommerce ecom store shop website chocolate brand magazine editorial fashion ui design clean
Download color palette

Hi there!

I'm really excited to show you the another piece of the website project called CHOCOBAR. I hope you love it like I do :) Today, it is a one product page.

How do you like it? Your feedback is very appreciated!

Have a nice day and press "L" to appreciate it! :)

Alyona Kuksova
Alyona Kuksova

More by Alyona Kuksova

View profile
    • Like