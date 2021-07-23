Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alyona Kuksova

CHOCOBAR website for chocolate bars shop

Alyona Kuksova
Alyona Kuksova
  • Save
CHOCOBAR website for chocolate bars shop website e-commerce e-com ecom store shop chocolate brand editorial fashion ui design clean
Download color palette

Hi there!

Let me introduce my new website project called CHOCOBAR. Today, it is a home page. Fonts: Joane+Helvetica.

How do you like it? Your feedback is very appreciated!

Have a nice day and press "L" to appreciate it! :)

Alyona Kuksova
Alyona Kuksova

More by Alyona Kuksova

View profile
    • Like